Ticket to Paradise: Sun Country tickets now on sale for Twin Cities, Florida

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Sun Country will soon start operating in Eau Claire, and those tickets to the Twin Cities and Florida are now available for purchase.
Sun Country will begin service to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on December 1. On December 19, flights to Southwest Florida International Airport in Ft. Meyers will begin.
Sun Country was selected by the U.S. Department of Transportation to serve the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in July. Click here to make reservations, or call 651-905-2737.