Tickets now on sale for Packer Tailgate Tour in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tickets are now on sale for the Green Bay Packer tailgate tour stop in Eau Claire.
Bolton Refuge House is hosting the event at the Lismore on April 11 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour is a community outreach tour that serves as a thank you to their loyal fans while also assisting a local charity, Bolton Refuge House said.
The current players who will be at the stop are Aaron Jones, Elgton Jenkins, and Romeo Doubs. They will be there along with former players Haha Clinton-Dix, Eddie Lacy, and Davon House. Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy will also be there.
Tickets are $50 and you can buy them on the Bolton Refuge House's website.