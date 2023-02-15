TikTok to be removed from UWEC devices this week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - By the end of this week, a popular video sharing app will be removed from all mobile devices owned by the University Wisconsin of Eau Claire.
According to an email from UWEC's Technology Services director Kent Gerberich, the app TikTok will be removed by close of business on Friday, February 17. He noted that personal devices will not be impacted. University officials clarified that TikTok will still be accessible on private devices using University Wi-Fi.
"The LTS team is committed to information security for all Blugolds, and we remain vigilant and ready to respond to online threats and malicious software," Gerberich said in the email.
This announcement comes after Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order in January to remove the controversial app from all state-issued devices.
“New and evolving technologies will continue to present risks to privacy, safety, and security, and this order ensures we will continue to be vigilant in monitoring these technologies while trusting the advice of these experts on evolving cybersecurity issues facing our state,” Evers said.
Wisconsin is one of many states issuing similar bans on the app owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. The Associated Press said in a January report that TikTok has been targeted by critics who say the Chinese government could access user data, such as browsing history and location. U.S. armed forces also have prohibited the app on military devices.