...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin
Counties.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Warm temperatures will continue to melt upstream snowpack and
increase river flows for the next few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1000 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 771.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 774.5 feet Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.5 feet on 06/02/1938.

Tips sought after Eau Claire Soccer Park vandalized

EC soccer park

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tips are being sought after the Eau Claire Soccer Park was vandalized over the weekend.

According to a post from the city of Eau Claire, a vehicle drove through the soccer field causing serious damage. 

Officials said the damage is extensive and will be costly to repair. It will also divert city staff from other needed spring maintenance. 

If you have any information or saw anything related to the damage, you're asked to call Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at 715-874-8477 (TIPS). Your tip will be anonymous. 

Soccer is scheduled to begin in two weeks at the park. City officials said this act of vandalism jeopardizes that start date. 

