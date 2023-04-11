Tips sought after Eau Claire Soccer Park vandalized

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tips are being sought after the Eau Claire Soccer Park was vandalized over the weekend.
According to a post from the city of Eau Claire, a vehicle drove through the soccer field causing serious damage.
Officials said the damage is extensive and will be costly to repair. It will also divert city staff from other needed spring maintenance.
If you have any information or saw anything related to the damage, you're asked to call Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at 715-874-8477 (TIPS). Your tip will be anonymous.
Soccer is scheduled to begin in two weeks at the park. City officials said this act of vandalism jeopardizes that start date.