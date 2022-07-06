Todd Marks resigns as North basketball coach

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Todd Marks has officially resigned from his coaching and teaching positions at Eau Claire North High School.
Athletic Director Michael Pernsteiner announced the move Wednesday in an email.
Marks will take over the boys basketball program at Beloit Memorial High School and will serve as an English teacher.
"North High School has been very fortunate to have had Todd as a teacher and coach in our building the past 7 years," Pernsteiner said in the email. "His presence in the classroom as well as on the basketball court has left a lasting positive impact on many student athletes."
News of Marks' departure was first reported by Mark Miller of the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook on July 2.
Prior to coaching at North, Marks served as head coach at Bloomer High School for 10 seasons.