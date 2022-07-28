Tom Poquette opens Ohio Valley Regional with first pitch

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tom Poquette fondly remembers the people that donated their time to help him learn the game of baseball.
It paid off, as Poquette enjoyed a 34-year career in professional baseball, mainly with the Kansas City Royals organization.
On Thursday, Poquette threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Babe Ruth League Ohio Valley Regional at Mt. Simon Park. Poquette is serving as the Honorary Manager this week.
"It’s great to be out here, and they enjoy it," Poquette said after throwing a pair of strikes. "Make it a fun day for the guys that play hard."
The tournament runs through Sunday. More information is available on the Tourney Machine app.