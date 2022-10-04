Tomah wins Hudson golf sectional, Memorial's Campbell 1 spot short of state

HUDSON (WQOW) - Some clutch putts on the back nine helped the Tomah Timberwolves girls golf team advance to state for the fourth season in a row Tuesday.
Tomah won the title at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association sectional tournament hosted by Hudson High School with a team score of 362. Stevens Point Area Senior High finished second, six strokes behind, to also qualify for state as a team.
New Richmond High School missed qualifying by one stroke with a 369. River Falls High School and Hudson rounded out the top five.
SPASH senior Riley Pechinski earned medalist honors with an even par round of 72.
Hudson's Olivia Grothaus (3rd), River Falls' Mahlia McCane (5th) and New Richmond's Abbie Ritzer (5th) qualified for state as individuals.
Full results are available here
Eau Claire Memorial senior Isabelle Campbell finished seventh, one spot away from qualifying.
Chippewa Falls High School finished sixth as a team, led by Sarah Chaffee's 9th place finish.
The state tournament is next week at University Ridge in Madison.