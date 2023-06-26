 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-
to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at
the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Tonight: Special session of Eau Claire County Board to address DHS investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
Conduct Inquiry Board Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Happening Monday night: a special session of the Eau Claire County Board that aims to address past shortcomings in the Department of Human Services. 

Read More: In the Red: Digging deeper into the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office investigation into the DHS 

The special session starts at 6 p.m. and will be held in the county board room. You can also join virtually here.

The session starts with public comment. Then attorneys from von Briesen and Roper will continue giving findings from its report. They were hired by the county to conduct its own non-criminal investigation into the DHS. 

There is an agenda item regarding county board leadership. The board also plans to go into closed session twice. However, any action taken during those sessions will need to be announced in open session.

News 18 will bring you team coverage from this meeting on-air and online. 

