Tonight: Special session of Eau Claire County Board to address DHS investigation

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Happening Monday night: a special session of the Eau Claire County Board that aims to address past shortcomings in the Department of Human Services.
Read More: In the Red: Digging deeper into the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office investigation into the DHS
The special session starts at 6 p.m. and will be held in the county board room. You can also join virtually here.
The session starts with public comment. Then attorneys from von Briesen and Roper will continue giving findings from its report. They were hired by the county to conduct its own non-criminal investigation into the DHS.
There is an agenda item regarding county board leadership. The board also plans to go into closed session twice. However, any action taken during those sessions will need to be announced in open session.
News 18 will bring you team coverage from this meeting on-air and online.