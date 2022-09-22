Top 5 new things at the public library in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire recently reopened its doors, but do you know what it has to offer after all the renovations?
"The library is for everyone in our community from the baby who was just born to the person who has lived in this community for decades or maybe even a century," said Isa Small, library programming and communications services manager.
Keeping that in mind, the first thing library officials want to talk about are all the new indoor spaces.
"Up on our brand new 3rd floor, we have a large 200 person seat event space. We also have a demonstration kitchen capability in our innovation lab. Our Dabble Box Makerspace, which is was kind of an unknown gem before, has greatly expanded and has a lot more room for all of the different science, technology, engineering, art, and math projects that we can do in there," Small said.
There is also an expanded art gallery and a new geothermal cooling and heating system.
Number two on the list: all the new outdoor spaces including the plaza built on a portion of Eau Claire Street.
"All around the library, you will see the space just looks more beautiful and more friendly and welcoming," Small said. "There's been a lot of new planting. But there's also wonderful seating out there. We've got tables. We've got benches, and it's just kind of a lovely place to take a walk."
Number three: more seating and more variety for different body types and abilities.
You can sit on a cool seat that some people have called the Wave Cave, outside up on the Riverview Terrace, or down by the wooden benches and patio furniture.
Number four: accessibility.
"Accessibility was definitely a main focus of this process. We want to make getting in, out, and around the library a lot easier for our customers. We have widened library aisles. Aisles between the books are more accessible. Shelving is lower or higher depending on what is better," Small said.
As part of its goal to increase accessibility, the library now has adult-sized changing tables and comfort rooms geared toward nursing mothers or people with sensory issues who need a quiet place.
Last but not least, number five: new services.
There are new automated material handling systems where people can return books into a machine.
Plus, there's a new drive-thru and "Friends of the Library" bookstore.
In addition to all the new features, the library still has plenty of books and programming throughout the year.