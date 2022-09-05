Tour de Rec encourages outdoor recreation for UWEC students

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Monday's "Tour de Rec" event gave students a chance to explore what recreational activities UW-Eau Claire has to offer.
Tour de Rec is a free, annual welcome event put on by the university's recreation and sport operations department. Students could do ziplining, Zumba, yoga, and wall bouldering. They could also participate in a cornhole tournament.
Fitness coordinator Brittany Wold said being active is good for the mind and body, so they want to let students know how they can help in their health journey.
"It's a great opportunity for them to meet other students, connect socially," Wold said. "So we just really want to get our department, what we do, out in the forefront so that students can remain active, healthy, and socially engaged while they're here on campus."
The day culminated with a "Run the Hill" event, a time when students run up the infamously steep Garfield Avenue hill. The first 1,500 students received a free t-shirt.
The recreation department also offers outdoor adventure trips for students throughout the year for a fee.