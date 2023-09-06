Town of Washington files lawsuit against DNR over Orchard Hills annexation

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The fight over recently annexed land from the Town of Washington into the city of Eau Claire continues.
Late last week the town filed a lawsuit against the Wisconsin DNR. They said a recent ruling by the DNR is promoting the controversial annexation of the land known as Orchard Hills into the city of Eau Claire.
The Town of Washington is suing the department over its recent ruling — which re-drew the city's Sewer Service Area map to now include the Orchard Hills land.
If the city wants to develop this land — it needs to be included in Eau Claire's Sewer Service Area — or SSA — which it wasn't before the annexation.
The city has twice attempted to amend its SSA into the Town of Washington through the DNR.
The DNR denied the first request but approved the next amendment last month — allowing Eau Claire to provide service to about 220 acres of land in the town.
The Town of Washington is also currently suing the City of Eau Claire hoping a judge will reverse the city's decision in March to annex that land.
Town of Washington chairman Bob Solberg said the DNR's ruling is premature because that lawsuit is still pending.
"If they expand their SSA and they lose the annexation argument then it still makes this territory undevelopable by the Town of Washington. So basically the city has land banked that land by extending the SSA and we don't think that's right," he said.
The lawsuit gives five counts for why the DNR's decision should be reversed, the main ones being that the land is not contiguous to the city and it promotes the annexation which is against the DNR's own policies.
A judge has not yet been assigned to this case and no future court dates have been set.
A status conference is scheduled for October 12 for the township's lawsuit against the city of Eau Claire.