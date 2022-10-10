Traditional meets modern at UWEC Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire is celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day by mixing traditional with modern.
On Monday students, staff, and community members gathered outside on the Chippewa Lounge on campus to appreciate indigenous people and cultures.
The event highlighted indigenous artists and music. One musician was rapping about his experiences as a part Black, part Native man.
Frybread Factory food truck was also there.
One Eau Claire vendor was showcasing her artwork. She bases her art off of traditional Ojibwe floral, beadwork, and quill work and translates it to modern art through jewelry, t-shirts, and stickers.
"I strive to make a difference with my art, whether it be sparking conversations about these issues that indigenous people are struggling with today or whether it be sharing knowledge or even serving as a role model for younger generations," said artist Caitlin Newago of Bizaanide'ewin, which means "peace of heart."
Later there was also an indigenous fashion show.
Back in 2019, Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order, declaring the second Monday in October Indigenous Peoples' Day in Wisconsin.
You can view and purchase Newago's art on Facebook and Instagram.