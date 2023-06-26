 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-
to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at
the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Traffic report details most dangerous roads in Eau Claire

  • 0
Brackett and Hastings overhead shot
By: Chris Hoyt

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A recent traffic safety report reveals data on the most dangerous intersections in Eau Claire.

The report from the Chippewa and Eau Claire Metropolitan Planning Organization said this intersection of Brackett and Hastings sees the most crashes in Eau Claire.

The report states the intersection has seen a total of 128 crashes within a five-year span from 2017 to 2021.

Deputy City Engineer Leah Ness said the number of crashes has decreased after the city made a change to the signal lights at the intersection.

"This last year we had 14 crashes at the intersection compared to a 25-crash average so I'm really anticipating that moving forward we'll have a lot less crashes at that intersection. That that's kind of exciting," she said.

The change was simple. Ness said the northbound left turn lane used to have a yield signal but was changed to a permanent green arrow. This change eliminated drivers being caught in the intersection.

Besides changing the light signal at the intersection, the other most common cause for collisions was distracted driving.

"The top three reasons that contribute to crashes at intersections are speeding, red light running or distracted driving," Ness said.

Ness said one way to avoid the risk of a crash is stay alert when you're behind the wheel.

"Drivers, I always say to give yourself extra time to get to a place. Plan for if something were to occur to arrive early so if you give yourself a little bit of extra time you don't have to be speeding."

As we've previously reported back in 2021, the most dangerous intersection was Birch Street and Hastings Way. It's now moved down to number two with 115 crashes in a five-year time span. The third is State Highway 93 and Golf Road with 97 crashes.

The report also listed the most dangerous road in the city. That road is Clairemont Avenue.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, Clairemont Avenue has had 192 crashes in the last six months.

Other roads that saw high crashes numbers include Hastings Way (79), North Crossing (55) and Highway 93 (49).

If you want to see the report click you can click here.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you