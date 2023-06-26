Traffic report details most dangerous roads in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A recent traffic safety report reveals data on the most dangerous intersections in Eau Claire.
The report from the Chippewa and Eau Claire Metropolitan Planning Organization said this intersection of Brackett and Hastings sees the most crashes in Eau Claire.
The report states the intersection has seen a total of 128 crashes within a five-year span from 2017 to 2021.
Deputy City Engineer Leah Ness said the number of crashes has decreased after the city made a change to the signal lights at the intersection.
"This last year we had 14 crashes at the intersection compared to a 25-crash average so I'm really anticipating that moving forward we'll have a lot less crashes at that intersection. That that's kind of exciting," she said.
The change was simple. Ness said the northbound left turn lane used to have a yield signal but was changed to a permanent green arrow. This change eliminated drivers being caught in the intersection.
Besides changing the light signal at the intersection, the other most common cause for collisions was distracted driving.
"The top three reasons that contribute to crashes at intersections are speeding, red light running or distracted driving," Ness said.
Ness said one way to avoid the risk of a crash is stay alert when you're behind the wheel.
"Drivers, I always say to give yourself extra time to get to a place. Plan for if something were to occur to arrive early so if you give yourself a little bit of extra time you don't have to be speeding."
As we've previously reported back in 2021, the most dangerous intersection was Birch Street and Hastings Way. It's now moved down to number two with 115 crashes in a five-year time span. The third is State Highway 93 and Golf Road with 97 crashes.
The report also listed the most dangerous road in the city. That road is Clairemont Avenue.
According to the Eau Claire Police Department, Clairemont Avenue has had 192 crashes in the last six months.
Other roads that saw high crashes numbers include Hastings Way (79), North Crossing (55) and Highway 93 (49).
If you want to see the report click you can click here.