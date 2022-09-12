TreeHouse launch party happening this Sunday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- Eau Claire TreeHouse, a non-profit organization that serves teens facing hardship, is hosting a launch party on Sunday.
The non-profit says it on a mission to end hopelessness among teens by offering support groups, mentoring, growth groups, and vocational and educational planning through a new program they plan to launch next year.
There will be a launch party on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. in Phoenix Park to share their programs with the community. There will be live music, food and raffles.