Trial set for next June over Regency Inn closure

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The city's lawsuit against the plagued and problematic Regency Inn Hotel is moving forward with a court trial now scheduled for the first half of next year.
This case dates back to 2020, when in December of that year the city filed a lawsuit against the Regency Inn and Suites and its owner. They said the hotel is a crime hot-spot and something needs to be done. They gave the owner until August to sell the property, but that hasn't happened yet.
News 18 spoke with deputy city attorney Doug Hoffer, who said the city can't just allow the problems there to continue indefinitely. He said it is likely they will ask the judge to order that the hotel be closed.
The court trial is scheduled for June 5 through 9 with Judge Sarah Harless.
However, Hoffer said a resolution could still be reached before that if the owners are able to sell the property.
News 18 reported in 2021 that a developer had plans to turn it into an apartment building, but Hoffer said they weren't able to secure financing for the project. Hoffer said there have been other offers, but nothing is finalized and until the current owners can consummate a deal, the city is continuing to pursue legal action.
News 18 reached out for updated numbers on police calls to the property, and expect to get them Tuesday from the Eau Claire Police Department. We reported in May that there were already more than 100 police calls to the Regency Inn this year.