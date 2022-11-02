"Trick or Trash!" Eau Claire business collecting candy wrappers to recycle

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Refillery is hosting a "trick or trash" event collecting candy wrappers to reduce plastic waste and help out animal shelters.
The Refillery invites people to save their candy wrappers and bring them in to the store where they will be properly recycled. This event began on Halloween and will continue until their wrapper box is full.
All wrappers will be donated to Rubicon and the National Wildlife Federation, which will turn the waste into dog-waste bags.
"I think people should consider donating their wrappers here to the Eau Claire Refillery because it gives that candy bar wrapper a second chance in life. It also helps, not only to stop filling up the landfills with candy wrappers, but it also helps provide those dog bags to the animal shelters as well," said Greta Gladitsch, owner of The Eau Claire Refillery.
If you are looking to recycle your wrappers and help out animal shelters, you can stop by the Refillery on Barstow Street in Eau Claire.