Trick-or-treating returning to UWEC residence halls

Halloween trick or treat

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Trick-or-treating at UW-Eau Claire is returning, giving parents another spot to bring their kids this Halloween. 

UW-Eau Claire announced Wednesday that they are bringing back trick-or-treating in the residence halls. The activity was not done in 2020 or 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The halls doing trick-or-treating are Chancellors, Oak Ridge, Sutherland, Governors, Horan, The Suites, Towers North and South, and Aspenson Mogensen. It takes place from 5 - 7 p.m.

University officials said you can park on the upper campus in AMP spaces or in any F space. 

Haymarket Landing will also host trick-or-treating during the downtown Eau Claire event running from 3 -5 p.m. on October 31. 

Click here for what time trick or treating will take place across the Chippewa Valley.

