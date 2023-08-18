Trolley tours starting Saturday in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You may see something this weekend on the streets of Eau Claire that was last present decades ago.
Starting on Saturday, the Chippewa River Trolley Company will offer tours around the Chippewa Valley.
The trolley can carry up to 22 passengers and is styled after the streetcars and trolleys that operated in Eau Claire from the late 1800s.
This new venture from Volume One is five years in the making. All of the drivers have grown up in Eau Claire and have a vast knowledge of the area.
"I remember when my father used to talk about the trolleys running down Barstow Street, and the street cars, and I saw old pictures of that," said George House, one of the trolley drivers. "Never in my wildest dreams did I think that I would have a chance to kind of replicate that experience and be a driver of one of these trolleys and tell the stories of Eau Claire."
There are a few tours available to customers. The signature Eau Claire trolley tour will show historic homes and businesses. That tour will cost $17.50 for adults and $13.50 for children.
Other tours vary in price and places explored. For more information on the Chippewa River Trolley Company, click here.