Truckers Union owner retiring after more than 50 years of business

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After more than 50 years the owner of a long-standing counterculture business in Eau Claire is retiring.
Steve Reuter, owner of Truckers Union on Water Street, is putting his business up for sale. He said his age, medical issues, and other interests led to his decision to sell the head shop known for its eccentric items.
Reuter said he opened Truckers Union as a place for non-conformists to shop without being discriminated. The store sells unique items including gemstones, dreamcatchers, incense, paraphernalia and band t-shirts.
"It's going to be really odd not coming in. I have mixed feelings about selling but I can't do it forever," Reuter said.
Reuter said he will cherish the numerous memories he made with staff and customers during his time running the business. He hopes to complete the sale of the building and its merchandise by the end of the year.
He plans to 'keep on trucking' into retirement and spend time traveling and taking up personal interests.