Tuesday Night Blues kicks off weekly concerts in Owen Park

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you are wanting a taste of the blues, the Chippewa Valley Blues Society has you covered.
At 6:30 pm every Tuesday up until Labor Day, Owen Park in Eau Claire will be filled with people enjoying bands and artists playing the blues for free.
There will be a mix of bands and artists from the Chippewa Valley and some from outside Wisconsin. Other than live music there will also be food vendors as well.
Linda Soltis-Schroeder with the Chippewa Valley Blues society said the importance of this event is to help those know about the history of the blues.
"The goal of what we do is to promote and get people to know about the blues," said Soltis-Schroeder. "The blues after all is the basis of all American music. Whether it's jazz, rock and roll, country, hillbilly whatever. Blues was at their at the beginning. "
For the line-up of who will be playing, click here.