Tuesday's girls basketball scores

(WQOW) - Tuesday's girls high school basketball scores
Nonconference
Eau Claire Memorial 80, Tomah 32 - Peed (MEM): 17 points; Paulmier (MEM): 15 points; Schroeder (MEM): 12 points
Marshfield 69, Eau Claire North 50 - Bushendorf (NOR): 14 points
Menomonie 50, Onalaska 44
Chippewa Falls 68, D. C. Everest 45
Elk Mound 52, Eau Claire Regis 39 - Chilson (REG): 21 points; Rhude (EM): 12 points
Augusta 30, Greenwood 24
Colfax 46, Bloomer 36
Fall Creek 60, Eleva-Strum 17
Durand-Arkansaw 45, Cameron 24
Ladysmith 37, Stanley-Boyd 29
Boyceville 39, Independence 36
Neillsville 66, Owen-Withee 28
Whitehall 57, Elmwood/Plum City 44
Gilman 56, Loyal 55
Middle Border Conference
Ellsworth 46, Altoona 35