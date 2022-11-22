 Skip to main content
Tuesday's girls basketball scores

  • Updated
112222 Ellsworth Altoona girls basketball

The Huskies lost to Marshfield 69-50 while the Old Abes beat Tomah 80-32 on Tuesday

(WQOW) - Tuesday's girls high school basketball scores

Nonconference

Eau Claire Memorial 80, Tomah 32 - Peed (MEM): 17 points; Paulmier (MEM): 15 points; Schroeder (MEM): 12 points

Marshfield 69, Eau Claire North 50 - Bushendorf (NOR): 14 points

Menomonie 50, Onalaska 44

Chippewa Falls 68, D. C. Everest 45

The Mounders built an early lead and defeated the Ramblers 52-39 Tuesday

Elk Mound 52, Eau Claire Regis 39 - Chilson (REG): 21 points; Rhude (EM): 12 points

Augusta 30, Greenwood 24

Colfax 46, Bloomer 36

Fall Creek 60, Eleva-Strum 17

Durand-Arkansaw 45, Cameron 24

Ladysmith 37, Stanley-Boyd 29

Boyceville 39, Independence 36

Neillsville 66, Owen-Withee 28

Whitehall 57, Elmwood/Plum City 44

Gilman 56, Loyal 55

The Panthers trailed 5-0 early before rallying to win 46-35 Tuesday

Middle Border Conference

Ellsworth 46, Altoona 35

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.