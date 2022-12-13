 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up
to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Tuesday's local scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Local-Scores-Web-860×484
By Rebecca Fiala

The Old Abes defeated the Huskies 68-41 Tuesday at Memorial High School

(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores

Girls high school basketball

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial 68, Eau Claire North 41 - game recap here

The Mustangs won a hard-fought battle, 49-41, over the Cardinals Tuesday night

Menomonie 49, Chippewa Falls 41

Rice Lake 65, River Falls 53

Hudson 58, New Richmond 39

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Elk Mound 47, Durand-Arkansaw 38 - Schszik (EM): 20 points; Auth (D-A): 14 points; Diepenbrock (D-A): 7 points

Lakeland Conference

Lake Holcombe 43, Flambeau 38

Nonconference

Arcadia 51, Independence 35

Boys high school basketball

Nonconference

Holmen 76, Eau Claire North 58

Rice Lake 68, Mondovi 36

River Falls 73, St. Paul Central (MN) 70

The Macks maintained a double-digit lead at halftime to win 51-38 on Tuesday

Cloverbelt Conference

McDonell Central 51, Eau Claire Regis 38

Fall Creek 73, Thorp 44

Bloomer 52, Cadott 37

Dairyland Conference

Cochrane-Fountain City 73, Augusta 44

Alma/Pepin 50, Lincoln 36

Heart O' North Conference

Ladysmith 92, Ashland 53

Middle Border Conference

Prescott 64, Altoona 44

Baldwin-Woodville 64, Ellsworth 51

ECA scored the first two goals and won 2-1 Tuesday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena

Girls high school hockey

ECA Stars 2, CFM Sabers 1 - game recap here

Boys high school hockey

Nonconference

Eau Claire North 8, Wisconsin Rapids 3

Big Rivers Conference

Hudson 4, Menomonie 2

Middle Border Conference

Amery 3, RAM 1

Boys high school wrestling

Cumberland 50, Superior 29

Women's college basketball

UW-Stout 83, University of Northwestern (MN) 45

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.