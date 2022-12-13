(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores
Girls high school basketball
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire Memorial 68, Eau Claire North 41 - game recap here
Menomonie 49, Chippewa Falls 41
Rice Lake 65, River Falls 53
Hudson 58, New Richmond 39
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Elk Mound 47, Durand-Arkansaw 38 - Schszik (EM): 20 points; Auth (D-A): 14 points; Diepenbrock (D-A): 7 points
Lakeland Conference
Lake Holcombe 43, Flambeau 38
Nonconference
Arcadia 51, Independence 35
Boys high school basketball
Nonconference
Holmen 76, Eau Claire North 58
Rice Lake 68, Mondovi 36
River Falls 73, St. Paul Central (MN) 70
Cloverbelt Conference
McDonell Central 51, Eau Claire Regis 38
Fall Creek 73, Thorp 44
Bloomer 52, Cadott 37
Dairyland Conference
Cochrane-Fountain City 73, Augusta 44
Alma/Pepin 50, Lincoln 36
Heart O' North Conference
Ladysmith 92, Ashland 53
Middle Border Conference
Prescott 64, Altoona 44
Baldwin-Woodville 64, Ellsworth 51
Girls high school hockey
ECA Stars 2, CFM Sabers 1 - game recap here
Boys high school hockey
Nonconference
Eau Claire North 8, Wisconsin Rapids 3
Big Rivers Conference
Hudson 4, Menomonie 2
Middle Border Conference
Amery 3, RAM 1
Boys high school wrestling
Cumberland 50, Superior 29
Women's college basketball
UW-Stout 83, University of Northwestern (MN) 45