Two dogs rescued from house fire in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - No one was hurt, but two dogs were rescued from a home when a fire broke out Wednesday night.
According to a press release from the Eau Claire Fire Department they responded to a fire at a two-story home on the 700 block of Fall Street. When they arrived they saw smoke coming from the windows of the first floor. The tenant was outside and was evaluated for minor injuries.
They found the fire in a back bedroom and were able to contain it to just that room while it was extinguished.
More crews searched the building and found two dogs. Medics and ECPD animal control believe they were unharmed.
The cause and amount of damage is unknown at this time as an investigation is ongoing.