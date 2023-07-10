Two local media nonprofits merge into Converge Media

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Converge Radio and Valley Media Works are two local nonprofits that have merged into one entity called Converge Media.
Converge Radio WRFP 101.9 FM is an Indie-Rock station providing music to downtown Eau Claire’s speakers. Valley Media Works streams government meetings and locally-made programs for people to watch on Spectrum cable.
Banbury Place is home to the newly-formed organization now named Converge Media. With the new merger, the station manager Cullen Ryan said they want to create community-focused content.
"We are a small organization that’s just getting started but there is a lot of opportunity to do some really cool things: live events, giving opportunities for people in the community to get acclimated and used to working in the arts, those are the things that we can do and amplify those voices,” Ryan said.
They have plans to showcase local artists and provide a platform to share their love of art with the Chippewa Valley. The Converge Media board is currently working on fundraising through grants and community donations to kick-start their partnership.