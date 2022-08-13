Two upcoming road projects could impact your commute

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Your commute to work may have to take a new route starting next week in Eau Claire.
Starting Monday, part of Jeffers Road from Green Park Drive to County Line Road will be redone. That includes new asphalt, storm sewer, curb and gutter, and sidewalks, as well as a concrete multi-use trail. This project is expected to be done by November 4.
Starting Wednesday, a portion of Hamilton Avenue will be redone. It runs from London Road to Mall Drive.
Some of the work will be done at night after 10 p.m. to limit disruption to area businesses. Sharp Photo and the plaza that includes Pet Food Plus and Tacos Juanita will be affected. This project should be done by the end of the month.