 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ty Emberson traded to New York Rangers

  • Updated
  • 0
New York Rangers puck logo
NHL

(WQOW) - Eau Claire native Ty Emberson is switching hockey sweaters.

The Arizona Coyotes defenseman has been acquired by the New York Rangers in exchange for defenseman Patrik Nemeth, a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and one future conditional pick.

Emberson, 22, skated in 58 games for the Tucscon Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2021-22, scoring four goals.

See the full press release here

Before turning pro, Emberson was a team captain for the Wisconsin Badgers and earned awards on and off the ice during his career.

RELATED: Ty Emberson turns pro, signs with Arizona Coyotes

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags