Ty Emberson traded to New York Rangers

(WQOW) - Eau Claire native Ty Emberson is switching hockey sweaters.
The Arizona Coyotes defenseman has been acquired by the New York Rangers in exchange for defenseman Patrik Nemeth, a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and one future conditional pick.
Emberson, 22, skated in 58 games for the Tucscon Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2021-22, scoring four goals.
Before turning pro, Emberson was a team captain for the Wisconsin Badgers and earned awards on and off the ice during his career.