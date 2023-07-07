U.S. Marshals: Most wanted Eau Claire County sex offender absconder arrested in Minneapolis

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Authorities have arrested an Eau Claire County man who they're calling a "most wanted sex offender absconder."
On Wednesday, June 28, members of the U.S. Marshals Service's North Star Fugitive Task Force (NSFTF) arrested 45-year-old Hajji McReynolds following a traffic stop on a U-Haul truck in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
McReynolds was wanted on multiple warrants out of Eau Claire County including two counts of first degree sexual assault - contact with a child under age 13 (repeater), felon in possession of a firearm (repeater), felony bail jumping (repeater), failure to update sex offender registration information (repeater), and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
McReynolds also had a warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for violating his rules of community supervision. He's on extended supervision (parole) for two counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine.
McReynolds is currently required to register with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry Program following a 2005 conviction for three counts of solicitation of prostitutes in Eau Claire County. Authorities say he used a combination of verbal coercion, threats, and hands-on force towards a female adult acquaintance.
Due to his noncompliance with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections' supervision as well as SORP, McReynolds had been identified as a "most wanted sex offender absconder" for the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force-Madison after they adopted the McReynolds case from Eau Claire County on March 21, 2023.
In April 2023, investigative efforts by GLRFTF-Madison determined McReynolds was likely in Minnesota and requested assistance from NSFTF.
On June 28, 2023, the NSFTF conducted an operation to attempt to locate and apprehend McReynolds at his suspected residence.
After observing him leave with a known female associate and two female children between the ages of eight and 12, Task Force officers followed the vehicle as they drove to a local U-Haul dealer.
Soon after, McReynolds was observed entering U-Haul truck with one of the young females and proceeded to drive away. The NSFTF conducted a traffic stop on the U-Haul and took McReynolds into custody without incident.
Officials say McReynolds affirmed his knowledge of his Wisconsin warrants at the time of his arrest before being transported to the Hennepin County Detention Center in Minneapolis, MN to face extradition on his Wisconsin charges.