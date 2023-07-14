U.S. National Kubb Championship kicks off in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The U.S. National Kubb Championship kicked off Friday with the junior championship starting off the weekend of Kubb.
This year's Kubb Junior Championship had 22 teams from four different states competing. The lineup featured teams like the Kubbliterators, Goofy Kubbers and the Kubbarinas. By the start of the afternoon, a champion was crowned, the Eau Claire team Teenage Mutant Ninja Kubbers took first in their very last outing.
"It was really stressful because it's our last year playing Kid Kubb and we've played for 7 years now," Charlie Gibson, member of the team, said. "So it was really nice to get the final win."
Despite their new status as national champs, the duo stayed humble.
"Last night I didn't feel ready at all," Lochlan Graham, another member of the team, said. "I just felt it was gonna be terrible and I wasn't ready and then I just came here and did good."
On Saturday morning, the adult tournament will kick off with 122 teams from across 22 states and even some players coming from Sweden and Germany to get a shot at winning it all. The event is free for spectators and Director of the U.S. National Kubb Championship Eric Anderson said they expect roughly 500 people to attend.
"We have family teams, we have teams with friends and we have teams that travel far distances," Anderson said. "It's just awesome to be a part of something that literally everybody looks forward to this day of the year, this weekend of the year, from so many different parts of the country."
Anderson said there's something for everyone at this year's tournament and most importantly a sense of community. The 16th national tournament will end this Sunday where one of over 100 competing teams will be crowned this year's champion.
News 18 Sports will be providing coverage of Sunday's championship.