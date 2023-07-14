 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

U.S. National Kubb Championship kicks off in Eau Claire

  • Updated
  • 0
Kubb Tournament
Elliot Adams

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The U.S. National Kubb Championship kicked off Friday with the junior championship starting off the weekend of Kubb.

This year's Kubb Junior Championship had 22 teams from four different states competing. The lineup featured teams like the Kubbliterators, Goofy Kubbers and the Kubbarinas. By the start of the afternoon, a champion was crowned, the Eau Claire team Teenage Mutant Ninja Kubbers took first in their very last outing.

"It was really stressful because it's our last year playing Kid Kubb and we've played for 7 years now," Charlie Gibson, member of the team, said. "So it was really nice to get the final win."

Despite their new status as national champs, the duo stayed humble.

"Last night I didn't feel ready at all," Lochlan Graham, another member of the team, said. "I just felt it was gonna be terrible and I wasn't ready and then I just came here and did good."

On Saturday morning, the adult tournament will kick off with 122 teams from across 22 states and even some players coming from Sweden and Germany to get a shot at winning it all. The event is free for spectators and Director of the U.S. National Kubb Championship Eric Anderson said they expect roughly 500 people to attend.

"We have family teams, we have teams with friends and we have teams that travel far distances," Anderson said. "It's just awesome to be a part of something that literally everybody looks forward to this day of the year, this weekend of the year, from so many different parts of the country."

Anderson said there's something for everyone at this year's tournament and most importantly a sense of community. The 16th national tournament will end this Sunday where one of over 100 competing teams will be crowned this year's champion.

News 18 Sports will be providing coverage of Sunday's championship.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you