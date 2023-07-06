Uber launches teen account feature in western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Uber is launching a new feature in the Eau Claire and La Crosse areas, its goal is to provide safe rides for teens.
The feature launched on Thursday, July 6 and allows parents or guardians to set up accounts for their teens. For parents and guardians, the new feature has an emphasis on safety and was developed with nonprofit Safe Kids Worldwide.
To keep the rides safe, Sarah Casasnovas, a senior safety communications associate with Uber, said parents have full access to driver information, live trip tracking and will be notified anytime an Uber is ordered and where the destination is.
"With teen accounts, safety features look very similar to what you may see in your own app, but for teens, they are always on and they can't be turned off by the teen, the parent, or the driver," said Casasnovas.
Casasnovas said teen accounts can be helpful for working parents, single parents and teens with after-school activities.
To use the new feature, Uber users should be on the lookout for an email from Uber that will outline the steps to create a teen account. The new features were tested in Canada and select U.S. cities starting late last year which Casasnovas said was well received by families.