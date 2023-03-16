Uber starting new safety feature in Eau Claire, La Crosse areas

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Uber users in the Eau Claire and La Crosse areas will be seeing a new safety feature on the app.
Starting this week riders and drivers in the area will be able to record audio during trips on the Uber app.
The recordings can be used in safety reports if either the driver or rider reports an incident. For privacy, the audio file is encrypted onto the user's phone and cannot be opened by anyone, including Uber, unless it is submitted with a safety report.
Andi Pimentel Dunn, a product manager at Uber, said the recording feature is meant to make Uber rides safer for everyone involved.
"We've seen that this feature really encourages more respectful and more comfortable and more safe interactions between riders and drivers," Pimentel Dunn said. "It also gives users the opportunity to send audio of anything that happened during their trip to Uber Support, which can be included as part of a safety investigation."
Pimentel Dunn said the feature is added throughout the week, so some users may already see the feature, while the rest will see it within the next few days.
Uber has implemented the feature in over 70 cities in the U.S. since 2019, but La Crosse and Eau Claire are the first areas in Wisconsin with the audio recording feature.