Upcoming construction projects in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Part of the intersection of Skeels Avenue and Mall Drive is set to close Wednesday, July 5th.
Due to construction on the Mall Drive lift station, city officials say there may be lane restrictions on the westbound north lane of Skeels Avenue, and Mall Drive north of Skeels may also be closed.
If required, there could be a detour from Mall Drive to Henry Avenue to London Road.
There will also be construction this Thursday at an alley in downtown Eau Claire. Construction will begin on an alley east of Barstow St. from Main St. to Grand Avenue.
City officials say the project will consist of removing the existing alley surface, installing storm sewer, grading and graveling, and new asphalt surface.
During construction, there is a possibility for your private property to be affected by the repair process.
Officials say private property affected by construction will be restored at no cost.
The project is estimated to be complete by July 21st.