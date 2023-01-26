Update: Area secure after apparent gas leak on Laurel Avenue

Update: According to an official with Xcel Energy, the area of Laurel Avenue is now secure following an apparent gas leak.
The official said "a third party" hit one of their lines sometime after 2 p.m. on Thursday, and Xcel crews had the area secured by 3:16 p.m.
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A block is closed in Eau Claire for an apparent gas leak.
A News 18 reporter said Laurel Avenue between Keith and Birney Streets is closed. Fire crews as well as Xcel Energy are on the scene, and the reporter said it appears they are digging. The reporter also said they can smell gas in the air.
This is a developing story, stick with News 18 for updates.