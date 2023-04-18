Update: Caribou Coffee moving into former Pier 1 Imports building in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Caribou Coffee by the Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire is moving and we now know where.
News 18 reported in January that a Jersey Mike's would be moving into the Caribou Coffee near the Oakwood Mall. That is in the same building as Chipotle and Sleep Number.
At the time, they wouldn't confirm where Caribou Coffee was moving to but now signs are up showing it is moving into the former Pier 1 Imports building.
That same building will house House of Gouda, Crumbl Cookies and ReV Nails.
An opening date is not yet known.