...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-
to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at
the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

UPDATE: Eau Claire City Council votes on future of historic bridge

Dewey Bridge
Elliot Adams

UPDATE:

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City Council passed the Dewey Street Bridge replacement project unanimously at Tuesday night's meeting. 

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Dewey Street Bridge has stood in Eau Claire for nearly a century. Next Tuesday's Eau Claire City Council could bring its replacement.

On March 23, a hole developed in the middle of the bridge causing a temporary closure. While the bridge is currently safe to use, City Engineer Dave Solberg said it's now inspected every 6 months to ensure it's still stable.

If the bridge replacement is approved, the new plans hope to emphasize both form and function.

"Included in the project is a pedestrian underpass for the Old Abe Trail so bike pedestrian crossing at the intersection of Dewey Street and Galloway will have a safer crossing of Dewey Street, and it does include aesthetic improvements on the design that will make it look hopefully like a historic bridge."

To fund the proposed project, the city would enter into a contract that splits the bill between the city and state government. The project is estimated to cost $14.2 million, $3.8 million would be footed by Eau Claire.

The decision to replace, rather than renovate, comes from a cost benefit analysis by Eau Claire that showed replacement was cheaper.

Solberg said if the project is approved, the old bridge will still be open until 2026 when construction on the new bridge is estimated to begin. The Eau Claire City Council will be voting on whether to approve the Dewey Street Bridge replacement at their legislative meeting next Tuesday at 4 p.m.

