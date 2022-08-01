UPDATE: Eau Claire Plan Commission approves Chick-fil-A site plan

UPDATE:
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - At its Monday night meeting, the Eau Claire Plan Commission approved the site plan for Chick-fil-A.
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's a moment Eau Claire foodies have been waiting for, and now News 18 can confirm — Chick-fil-A plans to open in Eau Claire.
The Eau Claire Plan Commission will vote on Monday, August 1 to approve the site plan for the project. If approved, the restaurant will be located near the Oakwood Mall, between Olive Garden and Aspen Dental.
The restaurant will take up 5000 square feet of the 1.75 acre parcel. According to the plan commission agenda packet, the restaurant will be one story and include a drive-thru. There will be 88 seats indoors and 28 seats on its patio.
Currently, the closest Chick-fil-A is in Minnesota.
News 18 asked plan commission officials when construction would begin if the site plan is approved. They did not know, but said the timeline will likely be discussed at its Monday meeting.