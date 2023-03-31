UPDATE: Eau Claire's Dewey Street Bridge to reopen Monday

UPDATE (WQOW) - The Dewey Street Bridge in downtown Eau Claire will reopen Monday, April 3, weather permitting.
According to a press release from the city of Eau Claire, travel will be restricted to one lane in each direction. Large trucks will not be allowed on the bridge.
This comes after a hole was discovered in the bridge in March.
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - City officials said the Dewey Street Bridge in downtown Eau Claire could reopen as early as this week following an inspection Monday morning.
The city hired an outside engineering firm called CORRE, Inc. (based out of Eau Claire) to do the inspection. It involved using a drone to look under the bridge and do sound testing where workers listened to how the bar sounds when it hit the deck. This helps determine the area of deterioration.
The bridge was closed on March 23 after a two foot by two foot hole, or what city officials call a void, was discovered.
"We were trying to err on the side of caution when we shut the structure down because we didn't want to have something happen. We felt pretty confident that traffic could travel on the structure still even though we shut the structure down," said Eau Claire deputy city engineer Leah Ness.
Last week the city also applied for $9.4 million in federal funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to replace the 92-year-old bridge. But even if the city were to get that money, construction would not happen until 2025. Depending on funding, the city is considering short and long-term solutions.
"That's part of the process that we'd have to go out to bid and determine what's the most feasible and what makes the most sense," Ness said. "Does it make sense to do just bridge deck replacement, or do we do an entire new structure? That's part of the analysis moving forward."
Officials plan to do structural inspections every three months to make sure nothing will happen.
Depending on how soon they can get materials, the city plans to cover the hole with steel plates and reopen the bridge with one lane going in each direction.
There would be some type of traffic control to divert vehicles around the hole and no parking would be allowed on the bridge for the time being.