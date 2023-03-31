UPDATE: Eau Claire's Dewey Street Bridge to reopen Monday

 Skip to main content
...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS LIKELY OVER SOUTHWESTERN MINNESOTA TONIGHT...
...WINTRY MIX TURNING TO HEAVY SNOW TONIGHT WITH RATES OF 1 TO 2
INCHES PER HOUR AT TIMES...

.A complex storm system developing over the Rockies will shift
east into the Central Plains tonight then gradually move into the
Great Lakes tonight. Precipitation will continue this morning as
rain or freezing rain, depending on surface temperatures. Little
or no ice accumulation is expected during the day. The
precipitation will then gradually change over to snow this
afternoon through tonight, which could be heavy at times. Snowfall
amounts should range from 5 to 8 inches in a swath from the
Madison and Canby areas in Minnesota, eastward through the Twin
Cities metro and continuing through most of western Wisconsin.
Locally higher totals are possible. 2 to 4 inches are expected
from the St Cloud area northward and from the Mankato area
southward. In addition, strong winds will develop today which
will persist through tonight. Blizzard conditions are likely west
of a line from Benson to Hector to New Ulm to Madelia. Near
blizzard conditions are possible eastward to the Interstate 35
corridor.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for portions of west central and
southwest Minnesota tonight. A Winter Storm Warning remains in
effect to the east of the Blizzard Warning for the rest of central
and southern Minnesota into Wisconsin tonight. Some counties in
the Winter Storm Warning may eventually be included in the
Blizzard Warning.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with the highest amounts in
west central Wisconsin, and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

UPDATE: Eau Claire's Dewey Street Bridge to reopen Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
Dewey Street Bridge Inspection Eau Claire

CORRE, Inc. workers inspecting the hole on the Dewey Street Bridge in Eau Claire

UPDATE (WQOW) - The Dewey Street Bridge in downtown Eau Claire will reopen Monday, April 3, weather permitting. 

According to a press release from the city of Eau Claire, travel will be restricted to one lane in each direction. Large trucks will not be allowed on the bridge. 

This comes after a hole was discovered in the bridge in March. 

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - City officials said the Dewey Street Bridge in downtown Eau Claire could reopen as early as this week following an inspection Monday morning.

The city hired an outside engineering firm called CORRE, Inc. (based out of Eau Claire) to do the inspection. It involved using a drone to look under the bridge and do sound testing where workers listened to how the bar sounds when it hit the deck.  This helps determine the area of deterioration.

The bridge was closed on March 23 after a two foot by two foot hole, or what city officials call a void, was discovered.

Dewey Street Bridge Hole

Hole in the Dewey Street Bridge in Eau Claire

"We were trying to err on the side of caution when we shut the structure down because we didn't want to have something happen. We felt pretty confident that traffic could travel on the structure still even though we shut the structure down," said Eau Claire deputy city engineer Leah Ness.

Last week the city also applied for $9.4 million in federal funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to replace the 92-year-old bridge. But even if the city were to get that money, construction would not happen until 2025.  Depending on funding, the city is considering short and long-term solutions.

"That's part of the process that we'd have to go out to bid and determine what's the most feasible and what makes the most sense," Ness said. "Does it make sense to do just bridge deck replacement, or do we do an entire new structure? That's part of the analysis moving forward."

Officials plan to do structural inspections every three months to make sure nothing will happen.

Depending on how soon they can get materials, the city plans to cover the hole with steel plates and reopen the bridge with one lane going in each direction.

There would be some type of traffic control to divert vehicles around the hole and no parking would be allowed on the bridge for the time being.

