UPDATE: No one hurt in 5th Avenue garage fire

UPDATE: According to the Eau Claire Fire Department, no one was hurt in the garage fire on 5th Avenue.
Officials said around a quarter to 2 a.m. they arrived to the fire "fully involved" and evacuated two residential buildings on either side of the garage. Those buildings received minor external damage.
After a "quick fire attack", the people living in those buildings were able to go home.
The cause of the fire and an estimated cost of damage remain under investigation.
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Fire crews are tackling a blaze in the Randall Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.
The fire is contained to a detached garage on the corner of 5th Ave and Hudson Streets. Surrounding housing was also evacuated.
As of 2:10 the fire appears contained, with significant smoke continuing to billow, according to the News 18 reporter on the scene. Temperatures Saturday morning are around 10 degrees.
