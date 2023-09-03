Update: No one hurt in Eau Claire house fire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - According to a press release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, no one was hurt in a house fire on the 1300 block of Raedel Road.
Officials said they responded just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of smoke coming from the roof of a house. They arrived to find no one home and the doors locked. They forced an entry through the front door and found the fire confined to the garage.
Three cats were rescued from the house at the time of the fire. Damage is estimated to be $75,000. The cause remains under investigation.