.The heaviest snow has ended for most locations, with periods of
light snow and patchy freezing drizzle expected this evening.
Later tonight, steady snow will develop and fill in across the
region. This steady snow should last through Wednesday night, with
an additional 2 to 5 inches expected for most location.

Meanwhile, west central Wisconsin could see some heavier snow
overnight into Wednesday morning, so have extended the Winter
Storm Warning for a few counties. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather
Advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening. Please plan on
slippery roads and allow extra time for travel.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Goodhue County. In Wisconsin, Pierce,
Pepin and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Update: One person hurt in Eau Claire fire, caused by "careless use of smoking materials"

  Updated
  • 0
Christopher Drive 1/2/23

Update: One person was injured as the result of a fire on Christopher Drive in Eau Claire Tuesday. 

According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, they responded to the fire at about 12:20 p.m. When they arrived, there were smoke and flames coming from the attached garage. 

They said someone was hurt while attempting to put out the fire before crews arrive. They were treated at the scene, and did not need to be taken to a hospital. No other injuries were reported. 

In the media release, Fire Department officials said the fire was "caused by careless use of smoking materials" which they specified to News 18 were cigarettes. The damage is estimated to be $35,000. 

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Fire fighters are on the scene of a duplex in Eau Claire, clearing things up after successfully putting out a blaze.

Eau Claire Fire Department officials told News 18 the fire started in the garage.

One week ago, fire fighters were on this same street for another blaze that left a pet deceased and caused thousands in damages. 

This is a developing story, stick with News 18 for updates. 

