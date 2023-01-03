Update: One person hurt in Eau Claire fire, caused by "careless use of smoking materials"

Update: One person was injured as the result of a fire on Christopher Drive in Eau Claire Tuesday.
According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, they responded to the fire at about 12:20 p.m. When they arrived, there were smoke and flames coming from the attached garage.
They said someone was hurt while attempting to put out the fire before crews arrive. They were treated at the scene, and did not need to be taken to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.
In the media release, Fire Department officials said the fire was "caused by careless use of smoking materials" which they specified to News 18 were cigarettes. The damage is estimated to be $35,000.
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Fire fighters are on the scene of a duplex in Eau Claire, clearing things up after successfully putting out a blaze.
Eau Claire Fire Department officials told News 18 the fire started in the garage.
One week ago, fire fighters were on this same street for another blaze that left a pet deceased and caused thousands in damages.
This is a developing story, stick with News 18 for updates.