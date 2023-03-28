Update: Ordinance to change city pet limits passes city council

Update: The Eau Claire City Council voted 7-3 in favor of amending the pet ordinance after a lengthy discussion. You can read more about what this means in our story below.
March 14, 2023
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A proposed law change may increase the number of furry friends you can have in your household in Eau Claire.
The current animal control city ordinance allows each household a maximum of two dogs and three cats for a total of five pets.
Right now, if people want to own an additional cat or dog, they're required to apply for a pet variance and ask neighbors for approval.
The proposed change would allow people to have up to three dogs or up to four cats.
The maximum number of pets would still remain at five.
Eau Claire police are asking for this amendment because the review process for a pet variance is time consuming, taking their community service officers away from other duties.
"Once we get those applications, we have our community service officers look into those applications. They have to contact the applicant, do a visit at their residence. They also have to contact the neighbors and find out if the neighbors are okay with it," said deputy chief Chad Hoyord with the Eau Claire Police Department.
From when the application is received to when the review process is finished, it can take at least a week, or even two to three weeks to complete, especially if they have a hard time getting a hold of neighbors and scheduling times to meet.
Since 2017, there have been 110 pet variance applicants, and only four were denied. 87 applications were for having just three dogs or four cats.
If this ordinance becomes a reality, the animal variance process would be eliminated and people would no longer need to pay for a $75 application.
If a household wants to exceed the maximums in the proposed ordinance, the household must apply for a kennel license, if qualified.
The ordinance amendment is up for a first reading at city council Tuesday night and may be voted on in two weeks.