Update: Owner of dog left at shelter comes back, pays surrender fee

Update: The Eau Claire County Humane Association tells News 18 that the person who left their dog at their shelter came back after seeing the video.
That person then paid the surrender fee and handed over medical records.
Officials said the dog they have come to call Gus will be available for adoption in the coming days.
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association says that some mornings aren't happy ones at their shelter.
In the video shared below, you can see someone pull up to the shelter with a dog, who is then tied to the building's front door. The person quickly leaves and drives away.
"The dog had no idea what was going on, and you can see that he wanted to go with. It breaks our hearts," the ECCHA wrote on Facebook.
The Husky has been given the name Gus. The ECCHA is asking anyone with information about the dog and their owner to contact them at (715) 839-4747 ext. 1021, and to leave a message.