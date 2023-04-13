UPDATE: Several pets killed in Eau Claire house fire

UPDATE:
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Two pets were killed and one is missing after a house caught fire on Eau Claire's eastside Thursday.
Crews responded to a structure fire on Woodland Avenue, finding smoke and flames coming from a two-story home. Fire officials said residents evacuated safely, but several pets were still inside.
The fire was contained quickly, but a dog and a cat were killed in the incident. Another cat is missing. Officials said Thursday's conditions didn't help when battling the blaze.
"We did have some exposure problems with the neighboring home being damaged due to the high winds and heat," said Battalion Chief Brian Toonen.
Toonen said the home sustained substantial damage. They are working to find the cause.
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Crews with the Eau Claire Fire Department are battling a blaze on Woodland Avenue on the city's east side.
The fire department has Lee Street to Chauncey Street closed.
Smoke is visible coming from the roof of the building. The temperature in Eau Claire is currently 85 degrees.
