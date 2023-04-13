UPDATE: Several pets killed in Eau Claire house fire

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County. Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County. Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Wright, Sherburne and Stearns Counties. Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Pepin and Dunn Counties. .Flooding from the recent snowmelt will continue to flow through the weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire. * WHEN...Until late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting water in their basements. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 900 AM CDT Thursday, the stage was 774.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 900 AM CDT Thursday was 774.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 774.8 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 773.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 774.9 feet on 04/21/1996. &&