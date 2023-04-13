UPDATE: Several pets killed in Eau Claire house fire

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.

Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.

Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...

Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.

Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa
and Yellow Medicine Counties.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Wright, Sherburne and
Stearns Counties.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Pepin and Dunn
Counties.

.Flooding from the recent snowmelt will continue to flow through the
weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until late Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 900 AM CDT Thursday, the stage was 774.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 900 AM CDT Thursday was 774.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 774.8
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.9 feet on 04/21/1996.

&&

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FRIDAY AFTERNOON IN WEST
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

Temperatures warming into the upper 70s to low 80s on Friday
afternoon will combine with dew points in the 40s to produce
relative humidity values in the mid to upper 20s. Sustained winds
of 10-15mph and gusts to 20-25mph will combine with the lower
humidity to result in elevated fire weather conditions. The
overall risk is slightly lower compared to Thursday, but will
still allow fires that develop to spread quickly as the conditions
persist until precipitation arrives later in the day.

UPDATE: Several pets killed in Eau Claire house fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Woodland Ave fire

UPDATE:

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Two pets were killed and one is missing after a house caught fire on Eau Claire's eastside Thursday.

Crews responded to a structure fire on Woodland Avenue, finding smoke and flames coming from a two-story home. Fire officials said residents evacuated safely, but several pets were still inside.

The fire was contained quickly, but a dog and a cat were killed in the incident. Another cat is missing. Officials said Thursday's conditions didn't help when battling the blaze. 

"We did have some exposure problems with the neighboring home being damaged due to the high winds and heat," said Battalion Chief Brian Toonen. 

Toonen said the home sustained substantial damage. They are working to find the cause. 

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -  Crews with the Eau Claire Fire Department are battling a blaze on Woodland Avenue on the city's east side. 

The fire department has Lee Street to Chauncey Street closed. 

Smoke is visible coming from the roof of the building. The temperature in Eau Claire is currently 85 degrees.

This is a developing story, stick with News 18 for updates. 

Tags

