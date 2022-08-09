US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship to create beautiful artwork and raising funds

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Carson Park will soon be roaring with chainsaws, making beautiful artwork for the US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship.
Due to the pandemic, the championship has not been held since 2019.
The competition is a fundraiser for the Wisconsin Logging Museum. Logs are cut and turned into art pieces to be auctioned off, and the money goes to the museum and its operations.
The people competing in the championship are not just from here in Wisconsin, or just in the United States, but from around the world. Artists from Ireland, Canada, and even Japan make their way to Eau Claire to compete and show off their skills.
"They fly in, and stay here for the week, carve things up," said Benny Anderson, the executive director of Visit Eau Claire. "Some of them have to bring these ridiculous chainsaws big and small, and then blowtorches all of it. It's just a super skilled event, but also turns out some beautiful artwork. "
The championship starts this Thursday, and goes until August 14. There will also be food and drinks at the event. General admission is $12, but on opening day, tickets will be half price.