UW- Eau Claire hosting 3,500 students, faculty for National Undergraduate Research Conference

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire is getting ready to host over 3,000 visitors this week for the National Undergraduate Research Conference (NCUR).
Around 3,500 students and faculty from 45 different states and six other countries will gather at UW-Eau Claire April 13 through April 15 to present student research studies and projects.
This is the first time UW-Eau Claire has hosted NCUR and the first time it has been held in Wisconsin since 2013 at UW-La Crosse.
Mary Hoffman, an NCUR co-chair at UW-Eau Claire, said bringing in students from around the country helps both the university and the Eau Claire community.
"We think it's great whenever we bring young people into Eau Claire because someday we might welcome some of them back here as graduate students, and maybe as faculty, or as people who work in the variety of businesses in the community," Hoffman said. "Every chance we get to show off this beautiful community, we welcome."
360 UW-Eau Claire students will be presenting their own research projects at NCUR.
This is the first year the conference has been held in-person since 2019.