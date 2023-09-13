UW-Eau Claire among top-rated public universities in new Wall Street Journal ranking

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Wall Street Journal published its rankings of public regional universities, and UW-Eau Claire was named among the best in the state.
The Wall Street Journal/College Pulse 2024 Best Colleges ranked 400 schools based on student outcomes, learning environment, and diversity.
UWEC was the second highest ranked in Wisconsin behind UW-Madison. It was ranked 328th nationally.
“Students can have it all when they attend UW-Eau Claire,” says Billy Felz, UW-Eau Claire vice chancellor for enrollment management. “They are going to have outstanding opportunities both in and out of the classroom and regardless of their major, leave with skills and experiences that are in demand with employers.”
The top ten schools ranked nationally were Princeton, MIT, Yale, Stanford, Columbia, Harvard, University of Pennsylvania, Amherst College, Claremont McKenna College, and Babson College.