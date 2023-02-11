UW-Eau Claire "Black Experience" event hosts local Black-owned businesses, vendors

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Students at UW-Eau Claire hosted the event, "The Black Experience" on Saturday as part of the university's Black History Month celebration.
Organizers hosted a market with local Black-owned businesses, vendors, and catering to celebrate Black History Month including beauty stores, restaurants, and artists.
Jasmine Rosario, student president of the Black Student Alliance at UW-Eau Claire, said the event helps connect students with community businesses.
"It gives us a chance to bridge the gap between community and students because sometimes campus can feel really gated with our students and we only have events that are for students," Rosario said. "It's really nice to branch out to our community and get them involved with us so we can network and build a connection with them."
The Black Experience event is one of several events celebrating Black History Month. UW-Eau Claire will be hosting a "Black Essence" art exhibit and journalist Jelani Cobb will be speaking on campus later in the month.