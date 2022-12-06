UW-Eau Claire BluBox program cut down 43 tons of waste in past year

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- One year after starting a new sustainability program, UW-Eau Claire's reusable meal containers have kept over 43 tons of waste out of landfills.
The university's BluBox program was started last school year to replace disposable food containers in the student dining centers.
Students receive a token to redeem with their meal in a BluBox container. Then after eating their food, students return the containers to a machine and get a new token to be used next time.
The reusable boxes have been used 94,000 times since the start of the program last year.
"What that means is 94,000 containers that used to be a one time container that was sent to landfills, those aren't being sent to landfills anymore," Brian Drollinger, director of risk management and sustainability at UW-Eau Claire, said.
Drollinger also said he looks forward to continuing the program and reducing even more waste.
Each BluBox can be reused up to 1,000 times. Then they are recycled to create new containers to keep waste to a minimum.