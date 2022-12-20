UW-Eau Claire canceling in-person final exams for Wednesday and Thursday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire students and faculty are not being asked to make their way to campus this Wednesday and Thursday as a major winter storm is happening in the midst of finals week.
The Chippewa Valley is bracing for a potential blizzard those days with a combination of light-fluffy snow and wind severely limiting visibility. The in-person exams, university officials said, are being canceled to allow students to travel before the snow arrives.
Students will be contacted by their instructors about the new schedule and format for their final exams.
For students who are choosing to remain on campus, residence halls and limited dining services will be available.