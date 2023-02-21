UW-Eau Claire cancels in-person classes due to snow storm

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire announced in-person classes on the Eau Claire, Rice Lake and Marshfield campuses will not be held beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday evening due to the severe winter storm predicted for western Wisconsin.
Students are reminded to check with instructors for more information on classes that may be held remotely, and to monitor their school email for updates.
UW-Eau Claire will remain open, and in-person classes and services will resume on Friday at 8 a.m. Riverview Café at Hilltop and Marketplace in the Davies Center will have normal operating hours.