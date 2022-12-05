 Skip to main content
UW-Eau Claire Chancellor Emeritus Larry Schnack dies

  • Updated
Schnack and Tommy Thompson

June 1996 UW-Eau Claire Chancellor Larry Schnack with Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A former chancellor at UW-Eau Claire, Larry Schnack, passed away on Monday, November 28.

Schnack retired from UWEC in January of 1998 after a 32-year career on the campus, including a 13-year tenure as the university’s chancellor.

In a statement remembering Schnack’s legacy, Chancellor James Schmidt said, "Dr. Schnack was a highly respected teacher, scholar and chancellor who served UW-Eau Claire extraordinarily well for more than three decades. Many of the things that make UW-Eau Claire so special today... exist because of his vision and leadership."

You can read the university's full article regarding Schnack's legacy here.

To honor chancellor Schnack’s memory with a gift to the Larry Schnack fund, click here.

